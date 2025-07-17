Right wing scammers at First Liberty turn ‘Patriot Economy’ into Ponzi scheme

It’s a genius marketing ploy when you think about it. Patriotic spending has been around as long as countries with consumers have existed.

But the 77 million loyal Trump supporters represent a unique opportunity. They are devoted to all things Trump and told by the president over and over that corporate America and rich elites are against them. With words like “patriot,” “woke” and “America First,” companies are finding more and more ways to appeal to those Trump supporters. Some are perfectly legitimate. Others are not.

The Frost family of Newnan is a cautionary tale from the last category. The well-connected Republicans operated First Liberty Building & Loan in Coweta County until its assets were frozen recently by federal authorities.

Part of the pitch was the family’s trustworthy, conservative values. Brant Frost IV, who founded First Liberty, is a well-known GOP donor. His son, Brant Frost V, was the vice chair of the Georgia GOP, while his sister Katie was a frequent guest on CNN, billed as a “Republican strategist.” In recent years, the Frosts began pitching their investments to Trump supporters as a way to support “patriots.”

In a spot on his radio show, conservative radio host Erick Erickson told listeners in 2020 that First Liberty had recently become a sponsor. “I do know the Frost family. I have known them for years. They are good people,” he said. “Tell them I sent you, and they will take care of you.”

Frost V told conservative radio host Fredericks last year, “One of the great honors and pleasures in this business is to be able to help patriots across the country,” Frost said.

In reality, the SEC alleges that Frost IV was taking care of himself and his family, spending more than $5 million of investors’ money for lavish vacations, collectibles and hidden assets.

In a lawsuit, the SEC said Frost IV spent more than $230,000 to rent a vacation home for his family in Kennebunkport, Maine, where President George H.W. Bush and his family famously vacationed. Frost allegedly also spent $140,000 on jewelry, $20,800 to purchase a Patek Philippe watch, and paid $335,000 to a rare coin dealer. And of extreme concern to Georgia Republicans, he used more than $570,000 of investor funds to make political donations.

Many First Liberty victims have said the patriotic messaging made them feel trustworthy.

Similar America First marketing messages are hammering Trump supporters right now, some coming from the president and his family.

There is the new T1 Mobile cell service from Eric Trump, not to be confused with the T1 gold cellphone. A pair of “Trump Won” Victory Sneakers can be yours for $499, while a $199 bottle of “Fight, Fight, Fight” cologne for men is a “rallying cry in a bottle.”

There are the $499 Trump gold watches, pitched by Trump himself. And daughter-in-law Lara Trump’s line of athleisure workout tights from the “MAGA Red Collection,” which tell everyone, “Red isn’t just a color — it’s a statement.”

Getting into the big money, all three of Trump’s sons are listed as co-founders of Truth. Fi, a financial services platform promising investments that support “America First” priorities. And the Trump family just got the lion’s share of a $550 million crypto sale from an asset called “$Trump.”

From the Trumps to the Frosts and lots of people in between, there would not be so many people rushing onto the “Patriot Economy” if there weren’t so much money to be made.

But buyer beware, especially if you’re a conservative. That Liberty Note may have seemed legitimate. But the SEC now says it was part of a Ponzi scheme. It’s hard to say which is which these days.