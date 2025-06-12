But Trump never gave up, promising in the 2024 campaign to bring back the Confederate names — first at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

“Can you believe they changed that name in the last administration for a little bit?” Trump said in a celebratory speech at the base on Tuesday.

After watching Trump roll back diversity programs across the federal government, the news of the Confederate name restoration further aggravated U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia.

“It’s a ‘black-lash,’” Johnson said just off the U.S. House floor. “All good-thinking people need to come together now and protect liberty and justice and freedom for all.”

Like Trump’s name reversal at Fort Benning, the latest switch came with political cover. While seven Army installations — including Georgia’s Fort Gordon — will go back to their original Confederate names, the bases will officially honor soldiers who happen to share the same last name.

The Confederate name switches come at a challenging time for the Pentagon. Lawmakers tangled with the defense secretary over the deployment of troops to Los Angeles — at an estimated cost of $134 million — to deal with street violence triggered by immigration raids.

Here in D.C., a chunk of the city will be closed off for Saturday’s 250th birthday celebration for the U.S. Army. A military parade — long sought by Trump — has most of the National Mall walled off by steel fencing and concrete barriers.

But with a cost as high as $45 million, Democrats argue the money could be better spent on military housing.

“You’re not doing it to celebrate the Army’s birthday,” complained Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., who lost both her legs when her helicopter was downed over Iraq. “You’re doing it to stroke Donald Trump’s ego.”

Amid talk of possible protests, Trump threatened those who might rain on his parade.

“They will be met with very heavy force,” Trump promised.

“We’re going to celebrate our greatness,” he added. And for Trump, part of that military greatness means keeping those old Confederate base names.

Jamie Dupree has covered national politics and Congress from Washington, D.C., since the Reagan administration. His column appears weekly in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. For more, check out his Capitol Hill newsletter at http://jamiedupree.substack.com.