The Trump administration is restoring the names of seven more military installations that previously honored Confederate figures, including one in Augusta renamed for President Dwight D. Eisenhower two years ago.
The Augusta post was originally named after Confederate John Gordon, a Confederate general and slave owner who was generally recognized as the head of the Ku Klux Klan in Georgia.
The east Georgia base will now honor Master Sgt. Gary Gordon of Lincoln, Maine., the Army announced Tuesday. A Delta Force soldier, Gordon was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroism during the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu, Somalia. He was also portrayed in the 2001 award-winning film “Black Hawk Down.”
The original names of the six other forts also are being restored in honor of soldiers who served in the Civil War, the Spanish-American War, and World Wars I and II.
“We are also going to be restoring the names to Fort Pickett, Fort Hood, Fort Gordon, Fort Rucker, Fort Polk, Fort A.P. Hill and Fort Robert E. Lee,” President Donald Trump announced Tuesday at Fort Bragg in North Carolina during a celebration for the Army’s 250th anniversary. “We won a lot of battles out of those forts. It’s no time to change. And I’m superstitious, you know? I like to keep it going, right?”
Critics have accused Trump of seeking to stoke racial tensions with his move. The seven military installations were among nine that were renamed during the Biden administration so they would no longer honor Confederate figures. Those changes happened during renewed protests for racial justice following the violent police killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis in 2020.
TheArmy said it had not yet determined the cost for renaming the seven posts, including for signage.
Earlier this year, the Pentagon restored the names of Fort Benning in Georgia and Fort Bragg in North Carolina.
Fort Benning was originally named after Confederate Brig. Gen. Henry Benning, who helped draft Georgia’s ordinance leading to secession from the Union in January1861. The post now honors Cpl. Fred Benning of Norfolk, Nebraska. Benning, according to the Pentagon, received the Distinguished Service Cross for his heroic actions in 1918 during WWI in France.
Fort Bragg was originally named after Braxton Bragg, a slave-owning plantation owner and Confederate general. Its new namesake, according to the Pentagon, is the late Army Pfc. Roland Bragg of Sabattus, Maine. The Pentagon said the paratrooper received the Silver Star for gallantry and a Purple Heart for wounds sustained during the Battle of the Bulge in WWII.
The Augusta post trains about 23,000 soldiers annually and supports a population of 33,000 service members, their families and U.S. Defense Department civilian employees. Most of the base’s activities support global cybersecurity operations.
It’s unclear when its signage will change.
“We have already begun coordination on the way ahead,” a base spokesman said Wednesday. “More details will be forthcoming.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Georgia-based soldiers to march in Trump’s Army parade in Washington
Hundreds of soldiers based in Georgia will participate this Saturday in the military parade promoted by President Donald Trump, a massive commemoration of the U.S. Army.
Featured
A big election with a tiny turnout: Few voters show up for Georgia PSC primary
Turnout in Georgia's statewide elections for the Public Service Commission is so low that several counties might close polling places for the runoffs.
30 years later, teenage girl found dead behind Atlanta home is identified
In 1995, children made a horrific discovery behind a southwest Atlanta home: A girl had been buried in a shallow grave. She has now been identified thanks to a Texas DNA lab.