Divisions between Republicans spell danger for Trump’s spending bill

On the Washington Wednesday edition of the “Politically Georgia” podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution Washington bureau chief Tia Mitchell and AJC political columnist Patricia Murphy unpack what’s inside President Donald Trump’s sweeping reconciliation bill as it heads to the Senate — and what could derail it.
Michael Jones, an independent journalist covering Washington politics, joins the show to explain the sharp divisions among Senate Republicans over spending cuts, Medicaid changes and deficit concerns.
Then, the show turns to student loan repayment with Michele Zampini of the Institute for College Access & Success, who breaks down what new repayment rules, agency cuts and proposed overhauls could mean for Georgia’s 1.7 million college borrowers.
