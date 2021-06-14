Thomas Mitz, Emmy Dudley bring 'New Paintings' to Cedar House Gallery in Savannah

Dudley’s work defies traditional classification, but she uses terms like “whimsical,” “expressionistic,” and “playful” to describe her figurative compositions. And in this collaborative exhibition, she’s hoping to display a staggering thirty new paintings that feature a recent change in her visual language.

“I started painting these 'leafy bits' all over my paintings before COVID,” she said. “And I’d paint over them. Then they all kept creeping back in, as if the paintings knew what they were supposed to become more than I did.”

“So finally I decided to just go for it and let them become. That is what this show is: Letting the evolution happen; not stopping the flow of my creativity; doing something different, something new.”

Mitz, for his part, is showing a new selection of his “polyocular paintings,” works that utilize his longtime technique of layering elements of realism and abstraction, akin to the way polyphonic music layers sound to create a unified whole.

A portion of his paintings for the exhibition feature images of horses, taken from sketches he’d created of bronze statues in Paris years earlier. But more than that, they act as a love letter of sorts to his former partner Kim Evans, who passed away on January 27, 2018.

“I did a series of these horse paintings simply because…It was just a fluke,” Mitz recalled. “My sweetheart Kim was sitting right here on the sofa, and I had ran out of paper, and I’m thinking, ‘Oh [darn], I gotta go to Starlandia to buy some more paper. But I thought, ‘I bet I got some blank pages in one of my old notebooks. And I found the horse drawings, which I hadn’t even looked at since I did them. So I show them to her, she said, ‘I love those.’ I then [I thought] I’ll do these!”

“And they were really love paintings,” he said. “So these are very much my paintings about my love for this woman.”

Although the two artists have different motivations behind their work, their philosophical similarities make them, perhaps, the perfect pairing.

“Imagine that our view of the universe, we’re behind a black curtain, right, and there’s a little pinhole,” Mitz posited. “And all we can do is look through that pinhole. And there’s this great, glorious universe behind it, but all we’re allowed to see is what’s through that pinhole.”

“So my job is to stare through that pinhole and report what’s on the other side,” he continued. “It’s glorious; it’s beautiful; it’s everything worth living. It is life.”

“That’s why I make art, to share it,” Dudley added. “Sure, I love painting. I get obsessed with that part of it. But I do want to share this love. In the end, that’s what it’s all about.”

“New Paintings” is at Cedar House Gallery at 122 East 36th Street from June 18-21. The opening reception will take place Friday, June 18th from 5-8 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Thomas Mitz, Emmy Dudley bring 'New Paintings' to Cedar House Gallery in Savannah