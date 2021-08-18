Over the centuries the Savannah Theatre has hosted some notable performers including Oscar Wilde, E.H. Sothern, Lillian Russell, Fanny Davenport, Julia Marlowe, Otis Skinner and W.C. Fields. Even baseball legend Ty Cobb took to the Savannah Theatre stage for a role in “The College Widow” in 1911. If Ty Cobb was as good as other athletes who have since tried their hand as acting, then you can imagine how well that show went.

There are some rather infamous moments in the theatre’s history, as well. Edwin Booth acted several times at the Savannah Theatre in Shakespearean productions and, although it has never been confirmed, it stands to reason that his brother, John Wilkes Booth, also likely performed there at one time or another.

A similar notorious figure from that period addressed an audience from that same stage. On March 21, 1861—back when the theatre was known as the Athenaeum—Confederate Vice President Alexander H. Stephens gave his racist “Cornerstone Address” just a few weeks before the Civil War began. In his speech, Stephens defended slavery and white supremacy, laying out the Confederacy’s justification for seceding—but don’t hold that against the theater.

These days the company that runs the Savannah Theatre puts on regular Broadway style live shows and concerts—including a beloved annual Christmas show—keeping the tradition of entertaining locals and tourists alive. For a deeper dive into the theater’s history, visitors can check out the lobby’s museum full of newspaper articles and photographs of past performers.

“Sister Act” is running until August 29, so get your tickets now and visit one of the most historic theaters in the country.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: That's So Savannah: Did John Wilkes Booth perform in Savannah’s historic theatre?