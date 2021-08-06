ajc logo
Savannah State to receive $24 million in American Rescue Plan grant funding

By Barbara Augsdorfer, Savannah Morning News
20 minutes ago

Savannah State University, along with other Georgia Historically Black Colleges and Universities, is receiving funds through the latest installment of the American Rescue Plan. The total for all Georgia HBCUs in this installment is $175 million, with SSU receiving $24 million.

This new announcement comes in addition to the nearly $85 million Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock secured for Georgia HBCUs in May, with SSU receiving $17.3 million, of which half was required to directly benefit students.

“We are currently reviewing the needs of our university and how we can use these funds for the best benefit of our students,” SSU officials said in a statement via email on Wednesday. “No formal plan has been devised, but the university will place priority funding towards student aid and COVID prevention.”

Warnock is an HBCU graduate. “...I am grateful to see additional funding flow to HBCUs in Georgia to help them continue opening doors of possibility and opportunity for the bright minds of the next generation,” said Warnock in a statement. “I was proud to work alongside Sen. [Jon] Ossoff to secure these funds for the faculty, staff and students who continue to excel at these institutions, and will keep fighting to strengthen federal support for our HBCUs in Georgia and beyond.”

Barbara Augsdorfer is the education and nonprofits reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Reach her at BAugsdorfer@gannett.com or on Twitter @Babs7983.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah State to receive $24 million in American Rescue Plan grant funding

