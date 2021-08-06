Savannah State to receive $24 million in American Rescue Plan grant funding

“We are currently reviewing the needs of our university and how we can use these funds for the best benefit of our students,” SSU officials said in a statement via email on Wednesday. “No formal plan has been devised, but the university will place priority funding towards student aid and COVID prevention.”

Warnock is an HBCU graduate. “...I am grateful to see additional funding flow to HBCUs in Georgia to help them continue opening doors of possibility and opportunity for the bright minds of the next generation,” said Warnock in a statement. “I was proud to work alongside Sen. [Jon] Ossoff to secure these funds for the faculty, staff and students who continue to excel at these institutions, and will keep fighting to strengthen federal support for our HBCUs in Georgia and beyond.”