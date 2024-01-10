At 3 p.m., the human rights program will begin inside the theatre, featuring a posthumous honor to former Tybee Island Mayor Walker Parker Jr., with the Tybee MLK Legacy Award. Jeremy Altman will also be recognized with the Tybee Humanitarian Award for his work preserving and rehabilitating homes for the elderly and on the New Black History Trail.

Explore MLK holiday events to focus on nonviolence

Altman grew up in Georgetown, South Carolina and started working on houses as teenager. He said it has always been a passion of his, the history of houses and preserving that history.

"I don't do things for the accolades or to be in the spotlight," Altman said. "I appreciate the gesture. and I'm surprised they nominated me, but I'm just driven to help the people in the community, whether that be on Tybee or in Savannah."

The program will feature entertainment by the Sanfoka Center for the Arts and the Deep Center.

Destini Ambus is the general assignment reporter for Chatham County municipalities for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach her at dambus@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Tybee MLK to host annual Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration on Saturday

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Savannah Morning News. Savannah Morning News provides daily news coverage on Coastal Georgia. Visit them at savannahnow.com or on Twitter @SavannahNow.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.