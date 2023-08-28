Savannah schools and colleges announce closing plans for Hurricane Idalia

This is a developing story and will be update as new information becomes available.

Ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend, Savannah area residents are planning for a deluge from Hurricane Idalia instead of the last blast of summer. Idalia is expected to make landfall along Florida's Gulf coast on early Wednesday morning as a Category 3 hurricane. As it moves northeast across the state and downgrades to a tropical storm, forecasters anticipate the eye passing between Brunswick and Savannah learly Thursday, meaning local schools, colleges and universities are making plans to keep students, faculty and administrators safe.

Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools will move to E-learning

The Savannah-Chatham County School System (SCCPSS) sent out an official statement (below) Tuesday morning and continue to post updates to its website about Idalia's impact. The district is also communicating to parents through text and voice messages.

The track of Hurricane Idalia is expected to bring severe weather to our area with the greatest impact to Chatham County expected Wednesday through Thursday. As a precaution, Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools will close in-person learning and will shift to virtual learning on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, and Thursday, August 31, 2023. There is no change to operational schedules today.

Students should log on for independent online learning through our on-line learning platforms including Brightspace D2L, Microsoft Teams, and/or Google Classroom. Teacher support times will be made available for your child through various online communications. Students should refer to their school-provided Choice Board if they are unable to access online learning platforms during this virtual shift. As a reminder, Friday, September 1, 2023, was already a scheduled E-Learning day in advance of the Labor Day holiday weekend.

After the storm passes, SCCPSS Maintenance crews will assess any damage to our schools and school grounds. We expect schools to re-open on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, following the Labor Day holiday. If there is any change to that expectation, parents will be notified through the SCCPSS parent notification system by call and email over the weekend. In addition, make sure to check SCCPSS.com and follow us on social media for the most up to date information from the district.

The move to virtual learning due to inclement weather has been the standard practice for SCCPSS since the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the district shifted to virtual learning as Hurricane Ian approached the Savannah area. The main difference from last year is that the LMS for the district is no longer ItsLearning. During the district's media day in July, Deputy Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Bernadette Ball-Oliver shared that the new LMS will be BrightSpace. According to the district, "Brightspace is designed with students in mind and offers all the features and support needed to reimagine blended learning at every grade level. BrighSpace is a cloud-based LMS that helps K-12 districts deliver high-quality, personalized learning experiences and provides educators with the tools they need to succeed."

With the potential for power outages, Ball-Oliver said that schools have a paper backup plan. “Schools send students home with Choice Boards, which contain appropriate standards aligned for grade level and subject area.”

Choice Boards typically provide several assignment options for students to choose from for each subject area. Students are expected to either upload photos and documents that confirm completion of the assignment or turn in assignments upon returning to school. Either approach counts toward a student’s attendance instead of attending class via Zoom, though some teachers may also have Zoom session requirements or options. Families should review classroom instructions sent home with their children prior to Wednesday.

Charter Schools

Local charter schools may make different operating decisions as they are granted some independence from the school district, especially since some provide their own transportation to students.

Savannah Classical Academy Closed on Wed.

On Tuesday morning, Savannah Classical Academy (SCA) CEO Barry Lollis released a statement about the storm.

"We have been monitoring the weather closely here at SCA. We gave been receiving updates from the Chatham Emergency Management Association (CEMA) as well as from Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA). Due to possible storm damage/flooding from hurricane Idalia, SCA will be closed Wednesday August 30th 2023. At this time SCA will only be closed Wednesday. We will reassess and determine if any additional closures will be necessary. SCA does not follow the local county school system's school calendar or operations. For SCA's school operations related to school closures monitor our website as well as local media outlets."

TIMA Closed Wed. and Thurs.

Tybee Island Maritime Academy principal Peter Ulrich alerted families on Monday that the school would be closed on Wednesday Aug. 30 and Thursday Aug. 31. The email announcement advised families to "continue to monitor social media and website for updates regarding the storm."

Tybee Island officials have not issued a mandatory evacuation, but expressed that anyone who voluntarily wanted to evacuate should try to leave on Monday. Tybee is bracing for potential tidal flooding, which may lead to US 80 closures. A TIMA official confirmed that the potential road closure was, "a driver in the decision [to close the school]."

Private Schools

The Habersham School

As of Monday afternoon around 6:00 p.m. The Haberhsam School's Director of Advancement Chaston Hart, stated that the school had no plans to close, but would continue to closely monitor the storm. "We would likely not shift to E-Learning, but would likely just close."

Hart expects the school to, "make further decisions by mid-day today."

Local colleges and universities brace for Idalia’s wind and rain

Georgia Southern University

At 10:15 a.m. on Monday, Georgia Southern University's (GSU) Alert Center shared the following information:

"GSU administrators are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Idalia and weather conditions for the areas in which our campuses are located. Idalia is forecast to become a hurricane later today and a dangerous major hurricane over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico by early Wednesday. We encourage everyone to monitor the resources below and make preparations as necessary. While there are no current plans to alter the University's operating schedule, remember that any such changes or closures will be announced immediately via EAGLE ALERT, the University's emergency notification system, and will be posted to this page."

Saint Leo University Classes Cancelled through Thursday

Saint Leo University Savannah, with its main campus in Tampa, Florida, and a satellite campus in Savannah, issued a press release at 3:41 p.m. Monday stating, "Classes will be canceled tonight (August 28) as well as Tuesday, August 29, and Wednesday, August 30, because of the threat of Tropical Storm Idalia. As of now, the Savannah location will be open for business, for those who need to register for classes, etc. The Savannah Education Center shares some class resources with the university’s main campus north of Tampa, FL, and classes are canceled there as well as at other locations and online."

Savannah College of Art and Design - Savannah Campus Closing

The majority of SCAD students will return to campus starting Sept. 5, 2023, but the university updated its safety and security website at 5:08 p.m. Monday afternoon with the following message:

"SCAD is actively monitoring the path of Hurricane Idalia. Given its currently forecasted track, SCAD will close all academic and administrative buildings in Savannah Wednesday, Aug. 30 and Thursday, Aug. 31. SCAD Atlanta and SCADnow will remain unaffected. Essential employees may be asked to report to work and/or remain available during this time. Supervisors will notify those employees if they need to report. SCAD will assess storm effects and damage Thursday, Aug. 31, and provide updates to university operations as needed."

Savannah State University Switching to Online

Savannah State University's (SSU) website was updated Tuesday morning with the following message:

"The SSU administrators are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Idalia and potential impact on the Savannah area. Given the latest forecast for Storm Idalia, all classes will be shifted online beginning Wednesday, August 30 in an asynchronous style learning environment through Friday, September 1. Monday, September 4 is a holiday; so, classes will resume according to normal schedules on Tuesday, September 5."

SMN will continue to provide updates from schools as we receive them. Families should also review the Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Hurricane Center for further storm updates.

Joseph Schwartzburt is the education and workforce development reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at jschwartzburt@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah schools and colleges announce closing plans for Hurricane Idalia

