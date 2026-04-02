Metro Atlanta 2 charged in toddler’s fatal shooting at Atlanta apartment 3-year-old Armani Lyons was left with a babysitter while his parent worked, police said. Armani Lyons, 3, was shot and killed last weekend at a southwest Atlanta apartment. Two people have been charged in his death.

By Shaddi Abusaid 51 minutes ago Share

Two people face murder charges in the shooting of a 3-year-old boy April 5 at a southwest Atlanta apartment, authorities said. Armani Lyons was killed early in the morning after being dropped off with a babysitter along Washington Street, according to Atlanta police.

RELATED Easter weekend shootings put pressure on Atlanta’s youth violence strategy Assistant Chief Carven Tyus called the toddler’s death a “tragic incident.” It was one of several shootings over what turned out to be a particularly violent Easter weekend for youths across Atlanta. Tyus said the 3-year-old had been dropped at the apartment by a parent who was just “trying to go to work and make a living.” Police were called to the apartment just after 12:30 a.m. Lyons was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. Police said 3-year-old Armani Lyons had been dropped off with a babysitter while his parent worked. Two people have been charged with murder in the child's shooting. (GoFundMe)

On Saturday, Atlanta police said they obtained warrants for two people: 71-year-old Barbara Edwards and 35-year-old Jermaine Hardeman. Both are charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and second-degree cruelty to children, records show.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to last weekend’s shooting or who fired the gun that killed Armani. In an online fundraiser set up to help with funeral expenses, Armani’s mother said he would have been 4 early next month. “Armani was full of life, joy, and innocence a bright light who brought smiles to everyone he met,” she said, calling her son’s death the result of “senseless gun violence.” RELATED Atlanta mayor says he’ll enforce teen curfews following last weekend’s shootings The toddler’s shooting came hours after gunfire erupted inside crowded Piedmont Park, killing 16-year-old Tianah Robinson and wounding a 15-year-old girl. The two teens didn’t know each other, but were among thousands of people who descended on the Midtown park for Atlanta’s 404 Day celebrations. Investigators don’t believe either girl was the intended target of the shooting.