City of Savannah holds memorial for fallen firefighters

On Saturday morning, Savannah city officials and Savannah Fire remembered and honored the 29 firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty in Chatham County from 1825 through 2018.

Savannah Fire Assistant Chief Chris Menzies opened the memorial, held outside the Savannah Fire Department at 121 E Oglethorpe Ave., with the fireman's prayer.

“God, whenever flames rage, give me the strength to save some life whatever be its age. Help me to embrace a little child before it's too late, or some older person from the horror of that fate. Enable me to be alert and hear the weakest shout.”

Serving as keynote speaker, 4th District Alderman Nick Palumbo noted that the firefighters' memorial began in 1985, and coincides with the nationwide recognition of Fire Prevention Week. Palumbo noted that he has one brother who served as a firefighter in New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina, and another brother who died in a structural fire in St. Louis.

“I will never forget and never be able to repay the honor and the courage of the men and women who ran into that home to save him,” said Palumbo. “And they couldn't, in that moment, but they weren't able to save the others that were adjacent, they were able to stabilize it and make sure that it didn't spread across the rest of the city. In old cities such as St. Louis, and old cities like Savannah, where buildings are literally attached to each other and adjacent, we know the catastrophic impacts that they can have when it spreads out of control. And I thank them incredibly for their service.”

City Manager Jay Melder then took to the podium, saying, "The patch that the brave men and women wear of the Savannah Fire Department is the greatest symbol of public service in this city, well beyond any that I can wear as city manager, well beyond any title that we could...as city officials.”

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and Chatham County Chairman Chester Ellis both declared Oct. 7 Firefighter Memorial Day in the city and the county.

Said Johnson, “Every single day, individuals, men and women of this community, men and women from Savannah, greater Chatham County, Liberty, Bryan, Effingham County, get up, suit up, and go into an unsuspecting world not knowing for certain or for sure if they will return home.”

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News

