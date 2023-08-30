Middle Georgia schools are closing due to Hurricane Idalia. Here’s the list.

This story was originally published by The Telegraph.

With Hurricane Idalia projected to bring high winds and heavy rain to Middle Georgia, local school districts have started canceling Wednesday classes.

Bibb County Schools will have an “asynchronous day” for students and a remote work day for staff Wednesday.

“Out of an abundance of precaution for the safety of our students and staff, tomorrow (Wednesday) will be an asynchronous day for students and remote work day for employees. Employees, please check your email for more direction. Students should work on any homework and assignments.”

No local colleges or universities have announced canceled classes or campus closures.

Here are the local districts who have announced closures or remote work so far. The Telegraph will update this story throughout the evening/morning:

Schools closed Wednesday:

Academy for Classical Education (ACE)

Baldwin County

Cirrus Academy

Crisp County: “Due to the expected impact from Hurricane Idalia, Crisp County Schools will be closed Wednesday, August 30, 2023. We will continue to monitor roadway safety for next steps. Safety will continue to be our priority. Thank you and be safe.”

Dodge County

Dublin City Schools: “Dublin City Schools will be closed for all students tomorrow, Wednesday, August 30th. All games, practices, and extracurricular activities scheduled for tomorrow have also been canceled. Staff can work from home tomorrow, Wednesday, August 30th. At this time, we anticipate returning to school on the morning of Thursday, August 31st.”

First Presbyterian Day School (FPD): “Due to the potential for heavy rains, flooding, gusting winds, and power outages, school and all scheduled events and practices are cancelled for Wednesday, August 30.”

Laurens County: Laurens County School District announced on Facebook Tuesday afternoon that all Laurens County Schools will be closed to staff and students Wednesday. All after school events and activities on Wednesday have been canceled, according to the post. “We will resume regular school hours and activities on Thursday. Please stay safe,” the post read.

Pulaski County: “At 3:30 P.M. Governor Kemp issued a State of Emergency for the entire state of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Idalia. In the interest of safety for students and staff, Pulaski County Schools will be closed on Wednesday, August 30th.”

Twiggs County: “Due to the impending inclement weather caused by Hurricane Idalia, Twiggs County Schools, Jeffersonville Elementary School Twiggs County High School /Middle will be closed on Wednesday, August 30th.”

Wilkinson County: “Wilkinson County Schools will be closed on Wednesday, August 30th, due to Hurricane Idalia’s projected impact on the area. District administrators will keep a close eye on the weather and related developments and provide updates on social media, the district website, and One Call system. All extracurricular activities, practices, and games have been canceled as well.”

Credit: The Telegraph Credit: The Telegraph

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, The Telegraph in Macon. The Telegraph provides daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Macon and middle Georgia at macon.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.