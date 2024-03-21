Macon business owner with autism finds comfort in feeding the homeless

Hess said he can relate to those struggling, and he finds calm in helping to feed others.

“Because of my autism I have spent most of my adult life homeless and working for less than minimum wage,” he said. “I know what it is like to struggle - I know what it is like to feel like no one is listening.”

“And, autism makes it difficult to communicate with people socially so my preferred method of connecting with people is helping them meet their needs. I find it calming,” Hess added.

Hess said he bought the market from Joe Bossi, who was the second owner of the market after it was founded in 2010 by Jodi Daley.

Credit: Joshua Hess Credit: Joshua Hess

The farmers market partners with local and state organizations to provide free and affordable food to low income families and individuals. One of the organizations is Wholesome Wave Georgia, which allows the market to double Food Stamps and EBT dollars at farmers markets.

Hess said he saw the decline of the market due to COVID-19. When the opportunity to purchase the market presented itself, he didn’t hesitate.

“I have been a member of the market since 2019 and have seen it fall into decline since COVID began later that year,” he said. “When Joe offered to sell the market last summer I jumped at the chance. The economy was still in rough shape but improving. I knew if we were going to grow we would need to grow with the economy or our future would just be a series of missed opportunities.

“I wanted to help feed my community while ensuring that our local farmers received a fair price for their goods.”

That’s not all the market is doing to help Middle Georgia, Hess said.

“We are working with local food pantries to bring food items not normally available at the market, as well as non-food items such as personal and feminine hygiene products, churches and learning institutions to develop a shuttle program to help individuals without transportation, and facilitate recruitment and drop-off events for community programs,” he said.

Hess said he enjoys the opportunity to help.

“Many of our patrons are grateful for the double EBT - they spend their entire EBT allotment at the market to maximize their food supply - and they would not be able to feed their families without the market,” he said. “I enjoy developing community programs that help the homeless and hungry.”

Hess went on to say COVID hindered the number of free meals the market was able to provide due to loss of customers - something he says he hopes to change this year.

“During COVID we lost many of our customers - we were only able to provide about 6,000 to 8,000 free meals per year,” he said. “This year I hope to provide 20,000 free meals.”

Credit: Facebook Credit: Facebook

The International City Farmers Market will also be giving out feminine hygiene products while supplies last through the month of March.

Hess said the market is ready to grow and looking for support from the community.

“The market is ready to grow, we are looking for support from the community,” he said. “Any community-minded individuals or organizations can reach out to me at Josh@ICFarmersMarket.org.”

The International City Farmers Market is located at the corner of Watson Boulevard and Maple Street in Warner Robins and can be reached at 478-227-7869.

Credit: The Telegraph Credit: The Telegraph

