X

Inaugural summit celebrates AAPI Heritage Month in Gwinnett

Credit: Courtesy: Gwinnett County Facebook Page

Credit: Courtesy: Gwinnett County Facebook Page

Partner Badge Logo
Partner
By Georgia Asian Times staff
11 minutes ago

This story was originally published by Georgia Asian Times.

Georgia Asian Times is hosting an inaugural summit to address key topics of the AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) community in metro Atlanta and Georgia. The event is held in conjunction with the Asian American Pacific Islanders Heritage Month Celebration.

The GAT AAPI Summit will be held at the UGA Gwinnett Campus in collaboration with the UGA Small Business Development Center on May 6. A group of panelists will address four major discussions: AAPI Business & Entrepreneurship, AAPI Women Empowerment & Leadership, AAPI Youth Engagement & Leadership, and AAPI Mental Health Awareness.

Credit: Georgia Asian Times

Credit: Georgia Asian Times

“The Summit is a culmination of key topics as we gather feedback from our engagement with AAPI community via our podcast, interviews, and reporting. The Summit is also a great networking opportunity to meet with business, legislatures, and community organizers,” said Li Wong, Publisher of Georgia Asian Times.

“As most AAPI Month celebrations typically celebrates around dinner galas and cultural events, we take a constructive engagement approach to address important issues in the AAPI community.”

Tickets are available online.

Credit: Georgia Asian Times

Credit: Georgia Asian Times

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Georgia Asian Times, which celebrates the achievement of Asian communities and businesses in Georgia.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

Georgia Asian Times staff
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Kemp signs bill to give insurance chief more time to review auto rates5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Ronald Acuña Jr. is back: Braves star wins National League Player of the Month
24m ago

Tucker Carlson’s text that alarmed Fox leaders: ‘It’s not how white men fight’
1h ago

Credit: Phil Skinner

TORPY: Embattled former councilman gets 2nd chance at public life
5h ago

Credit: Phil Skinner

TORPY: Embattled former councilman gets 2nd chance at public life
5h ago

Credit: Courtesy Roman United, Yamasaki and Bad Consult

Clayton County, developer go separate ways on business incubator project
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Emily Jones/WABE and Grist

Mining debate brings personal ties to Okefenokee Swamp into focus
23h ago
UV exposure study will focus on Black outdoor workers in Dougherty County
Project GRANDD helps grandparents raising grandchildren with special needs
Featured

Credit: pavlofox - stock.adobe.com

Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: surgeon general
19h ago
When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top