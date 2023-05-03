Inaugural summit celebrates AAPI Heritage Month in Gwinnett

Georgia Asian Times is hosting an inaugural summit to address key topics of the AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) community in metro Atlanta and Georgia. The event is held in conjunction with the Asian American Pacific Islanders Heritage Month Celebration.

The GAT AAPI Summit will be held at the UGA Gwinnett Campus in collaboration with the UGA Small Business Development Center on May 6. A group of panelists will address four major discussions: AAPI Business & Entrepreneurship, AAPI Women Empowerment & Leadership, AAPI Youth Engagement & Leadership, and AAPI Mental Health Awareness.