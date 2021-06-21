Effects of cyberattack at Savannah's largest health system lingers

Faith-based and nonprofit St. Joseph's/Candler is the largest hospital system in the area. Its two anchor hospitals offer a total of 714 beds compared to 612 beds at Memorial Health University Medical Center. St. Joseph's/Candler employs about 4,200 people compared to Memorial's 3,657.

As Larson noted Friday, patients with appointments for imaging, surgery, primary care, specialty physician practices or any other outpatient procedure are advised to keep their appointments. The hospital will contact patients if they need to be rescheduled.

Cancer care patients, particularly those receiving chemotherapy or radiation, remain an exception to that rule. They are advised to contact their doctors directly to check on the status of appointments and procedures.

Cyberattacks on hospitals has been growing exponentially in recent years, with one source calling healthcare the "No. 1 target for cybercrime," according to a report in Becker Hospital Review.

In April, cancer patients at 42 health care sites across the U.S. saw service disrupted as a result of a breach of radiation treatment software distributed by the Swedish-based Elektra which has its North American headquarters in Dunwoody, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

