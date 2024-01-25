Dougherty County, Albany State announce completion of Flint River Trail

The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners and Albany State University cut the ribbon for the Flint River Trail expansion connecting ASU to the downtown portion of the Flint River Trail System Monday.
Community members, local officials and ASU students, faculty and staff gathered to hear remarks from project engineer Jeremy Brown, Dougherty County Commission Chairman Lorenzo Heard, ASU Student Affairs Vice President Terry Lindsay and Commissioner Anthony Jones.
The new 1.3-mile trail portion is poured concrete, allowing for multi-use such as walking, biking or running. The trail stretches from the Broad Avenue bridge to ASU’s east campus. It begins on the northeast side of the bridge, goes downhill and loops under both the Broad Avenue and Oglethorpe Boulevard bridges. It then goes south for several hundred yards and climbs to the top of the raised bank running between ASU and the Flint River.
The project engineer said he is hopeful the trail will eventually expand to Radium Springs.
Credit: Lucille Lannigan
Credit: Lucille Lannigan
Project planning for the trail began more than eight years ago. The trail’s completion finally came to fruition thanks to support from ASU and SPLOST dollars, Brown said.
“The trail is not just a pathway but a testament to our commitment to a healthier, more active community and a showcase of the natural beauty surrounding it,” he said.
Lindsay spoke on behalf of ASU President Marion Frederick. He called the trail an important and significant project. It provides an opportunity for students, faculty, staff and the local community to walk between campus and downtown Albany, he said.
“It will also enable our community to prioritize their physical and mental health,” Lindsay said. “We are enormously grateful … and hope that you will enjoy the rich history of ASU and our campus as you walk the trails.”
The completion of the latest portion of the trail is a reminder of what happens when we all work together, Heard said.
“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter where the simple act of walking, biking or running becomes an enriching experience,” he said. “Completing this trail project has created a thread that weaves through the fabric of our community, connecting us with nature, nurture and neighbors.”
ASU students can now access downtown Albany safely without being on the busy Radium Springs Road, Jones said.
He encouraged people to be “exceedingly glad” about the collaboration between ASU and the county government.
“It’s all about our young people,” Jones said.
Students and faculty took a stroll down the trail, which is paved clearly and painted with a yellow line, dividing two sides for bikers. It winds through ASU’s east campus, bordering the Flint.
Tionne Tisdale, a 24-year-old ASU marketing student, walked the trail with her friend, Brionna Shipman, a 22-year-old ASU marketing student.
Both agreed that the trail was something new and unique to their campus.
It’s a great new addition and provides access for students, Tisdale said.
“It’s something to do between classes,” she said. “It’s a change of environment and can help students with their mental health.”
It’s especially helpful for students who don’t have cars to get downtown, Shipman said.
Once temperatures warm up, Shipman said she sees herself using the trail often.
Credit: Albany Herald
Credit: Albany Herald
