Dougherty County, Albany State announce completion of Flint River Trail

The project engineer said he is hopeful the trail will eventually expand to Radium Springs.

Project planning for the trail began more than eight years ago. The trail’s completion finally came to fruition thanks to support from ASU and SPLOST dollars, Brown said.

“The trail is not just a pathway but a testament to our commitment to a healthier, more active community and a showcase of the natural beauty surrounding it,” he said.

Lindsay spoke on behalf of ASU President Marion Frederick. He called the trail an important and significant project. It provides an opportunity for students, faculty, staff and the local community to walk between campus and downtown Albany, he said.

“It will also enable our community to prioritize their physical and mental health,” Lindsay said. “We are enormously grateful … and hope that you will enjoy the rich history of ASU and our campus as you walk the trails.”

The completion of the latest portion of the trail is a reminder of what happens when we all work together, Heard said.

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter where the simple act of walking, biking or running becomes an enriching experience,” he said. “Completing this trail project has created a thread that weaves through the fabric of our community, connecting us with nature, nurture and neighbors.”

ASU students can now access downtown Albany safely without being on the busy Radium Springs Road, Jones said.

He encouraged people to be “exceedingly glad” about the collaboration between ASU and the county government.

“It’s all about our young people,” Jones said.

Students and faculty took a stroll down the trail, which is paved clearly and painted with a yellow line, dividing two sides for bikers. It winds through ASU’s east campus, bordering the Flint.

Tionne Tisdale, a 24-year-old ASU marketing student, walked the trail with her friend, Brionna Shipman, a 22-year-old ASU marketing student.

Both agreed that the trail was something new and unique to their campus.

It’s a great new addition and provides access for students, Tisdale said.

“It’s something to do between classes,” she said. “It’s a change of environment and can help students with their mental health.”

It’s especially helpful for students who don’t have cars to get downtown, Shipman said.

Once temperatures warm up, Shipman said she sees herself using the trail often.

