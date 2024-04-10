BreakingNews
Ex-Trump exec Allen Weisselberg sentenced to 5 months in jail for lying in civil fraud case
Chattanooga teacher hauls shower truck to homeless hot spots

John Lynn, a ShowerUp volunteer, poses with a shower truck and trailer. Lynn is part of a nonprofit network that offers shower services to people living on the streets of Chattanooga, TN. (Photo Courtesy of Mark Kennedy)

By Mark Kennedy, Chattanooga Times Free Press
45 minutes ago

This story was originally published by the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

There is an intentionality to John Lynn’s word choices that suggests he has a biblical mindset.

The 39-year-old Hixson Middle School math teacher spends much of his spare time these days helping homeless people. He calls it “loving on my friends.” He spent more than a year getting to know their life stories and basic needs, a process he calls “trying to become wise.”

It’s as if that old, rubber-bracelet admonition, WWJD (“What Would Jesus Do?”), is somehow hardwired into Lynn’s brain — along with the humble attitude the question implies.

If Jesus were in Chattanooga in 2024 it’s easy to imagine him, like Lynn, bringing pizza to hungry people in Miller Park or playing Frisbee with a homeless man who hadn’t thrown a disc in seven years, or providing ways for homeless people to clean themselves by hauling a portable shower trailer behind a pickup truck.

A couple of years ago, Brainerd Baptist Church helped “plant” a new congregation in downtown Chattanooga. It’s called Citizens of Heaven Church and it’s at the corner of M.L. King Boulevard and Lindsay Street near the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.

Lynn said that when Brainerd Baptist was considering helping seed that congregation, his pastor told him: “If our church is downtown, we should be loving on the community that’s on the streets.”

Lynn took the thought to heart and began making new friends on the street and taking inventory of their needs and available services.

About a year ago, he learned of a new Nashville-based nonprofit called ShowerUp, which was expanding to Chattanooga and points beyond. ShowerUp is behind a push to bring portable showers to homeless people in places such as Chattanooga, Chicago, Tampa, Florida, Huntsville, Wichita, Kansas, and soon, Memphis. It works with other nonprofits, churches and individual donors to pay for the service.

Paul Schmitz, the Nashville man who started ShowerUp with his wife in 2016, said in an email, “We realized that something as simple and basic as a shower was nearly impossible to get on a consistent basis for people who are experiencing homelessness.”

Schmitz asked Lynn if he would head up the ShowerUp effort here, and, after praying about it, the sixth-grade teacher said yes.

These days, Lynn drives a Toyota Tundra pickup truck hauling a ShowerUp trailer around the city. The trailer contains three immaculate shower “suites” connected to an oversized water heater and tank powered by propane.

Two or three times a week, the ShowerUp trailer sets up in areas where homeless people gather, mainly on 11th Street downtown and on Brainerd Road. It serves 50 to 70 people a month here, Lynn said.

Lynn said response to the free, donor-funded shower service has been overwhelmingly positive. When people come out of the shower, Lynn says, a common response is, “I feel human again!”

Lynn said one woman, upon exiting the shower, gushed, “This must be what heaven is like.”

When they enter the shower, each person is given a bag of personal hygiene items and told there is no time limit. Recently, Lynn said, one homeless man spent about 90 minutes in the shower while Lynn waited outside. Rather than become frustrated at the lengthy shower, Lynn said, “The joy (for him) was all there. I’m thankful God has given me a heart that’s patient.”

Lynn said he is at a good life stage to do that work.

“God has blessed me with a focus on ministry right now,” he said in an interview. “I don’t have a girlfriend. I don’t have kids. What better way to use my time?”

People who wish to volunteer or donate to help the ShowerUp effort can visit the nonprofit’s website at ShowerUp.org.

Credit: Chattanooga Times Free Press

Credit: Chattanooga Times Free Press

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner Chattanooga Times Free Press, which serves readers in Southeast Tennessee, Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama. Visit them at timesfreepress.com or on Twitter @TimesFreePress.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

Mark Kennedy, Chattanooga Times Free Press
