LIVE UPDATES: Gunman accused in Midtown shooting arrested
Witnesses say they aided police in locating suspect at neighborhood pool

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

Residents at the Waterford Place condominiums near The Battery in Cobb County described the moments when police rushed into their neighborhood Wednesday night to apprehend the Midtown shooting suspect at around 7:30 p.m.

Witnesses said police were on their street responding to reports of barking dogs when Christy Colwell informed them about the neighborhood pool, washhouse and gazebo down the hill tucked deep into the woods.

“I thought that would be a great place for someone to hide out until dark,” said Colwell, whose complex is off Herodian Way, just north of Truist Park and west of I-75. “Ten seconds later, (police) came running back to us, told us to get on the grass, and then all of a sudden there were 30 police cars all heading down there.”

Her neighbor, Alfonso Kiwi, said he saw officers tackle the suspect before police told him to leave the scene.

“I saw them grab him, and they had him down,” Kiwi said. “All day, I’ve been thinking about this guy, and here he is in our backyard.”

