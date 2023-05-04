Witnesses say they aided police in locating suspect at neighborhood pool

Witnesses said police were on their street responding to reports of barking dogs when Christy Colwell informed them about the neighborhood pool, washhouse and gazebo down the hill tucked deep into the woods.

“I thought that would be a great place for someone to hide out until dark,” said Colwell, whose complex is off Herodian Way, just north of Truist Park and west of I-75. “Ten seconds later, (police) came running back to us, told us to get on the grass, and then all of a sudden there were 30 police cars all heading down there.”