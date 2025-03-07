News

How the clever Br'er Rabbit became a symbol of resistance

You might know Br’er Rabbit from a children’s book or cartoon, but the story of the cunning bunny runs much deeper. Rooted in West African folklore and brought to life by enslaved griots, the quick-witted trickster became a symbol of resilience and survival, reflecting the struggles of those who told his tales. Although Br’er Rabbit has been misrepresented over the years, such as his stint as a main character in Disney's controversial 1946 film "Song of the South," Georgia landmarks like The Wren’s Nest in Atlanta and The Uncle Remus Museum in Eatonton help preserve his true legacy. Read more at the link in our bio. Credits: Najja Parker / AJC | ABC News | AP | Archive.org | Disney | Commons.Wikimedia.org | FOX / NFL | Getty Images | Newspapers.com

2:34