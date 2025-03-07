error: no ad slot id exists: undefined
Breaking: All Downtown Connector lanes in Midtown reopen after crash

News

How the clever Br'er Rabbit became a symbol of resistance

You might know Br’er Rabbit from a children’s book or cartoon, but the story of the cunning bunny runs much deeper. Rooted in West African folklore and brought to life by enslaved griots, the quick-witted trickster became a symbol of resilience and survival, reflecting the struggles of those who told his tales. Although Br’er Rabbit has been misrepresented over the years, such as his stint as a main character in Disney's controversial 1946 film "Song of the South," Georgia landmarks like The Wren’s Nest in Atlanta and The Uncle Remus Museum in Eatonton help preserve his true legacy. Read more at the link in our bio. Credits: Najja Parker / AJC | ABC News | AP | Archive.org | Disney | Commons.Wikimedia.org | FOX / NFL | Getty Images | Newspapers.com

2:34
AJC |1 minute ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Eatonton-Putnam Chamber of Commerce

Reclaiming the narrative of Br’er Rabbit

Today's Video Headlines

Placeholder Image
2:27

"Hollywood of the South" isn't as peachy as it once was for stunt performers

Credit: Gary Peebles / Marvel, Savannah Sicurella, Rodney Ho, Fraser Jones / AJC Sources: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Georgia Film Office, ProdPro

Placeholder Image
1:54

Wildfires are a problem in the South... and they are much more difficult to control

Credits: Getty|AP|ABC|GFC|AGU|SRCC|NIDIS|Pew|NASA|SGSF|TWP|McMas|AESS|13WMAZ|PlantMaps|NPR|SCFF|WRI|X:@liamswx,@edpiotrowski|TT:@thebellamylife,@chadbrackin1983

Placeholder Image
1:38

Stacey Abrams responds to President Trump's latest claims in speech to Congress

AJC's Greg Bluestein looks at how, for much of the last decade, Georgia Republicans have used Abrams as a political foil. Credits: CNN | CSPAN | Getty Images

Placeholder Image
1:59

The unexpected pipeline from college football to NASCAR pit crews

NASCAR recruiters turn to former college athletes to bring strength, speed, and precision to pit road. Credits: AJC|Rivals|NASCAR; Sources: @stimbs33 / IG

More From News

Placeholder Image
0:10

Intuitive machines’ IM-2 Mission launch

Intuitive Machines’ IM-2 mission launched on Feb 27, testing water-hunting tech and resource prospecting, advancing efforts for sustainable space infrastructure

Placeholder Image
1:38

Stacey Abrams responds to President Trump's latest claims in speech to Congress

AJC's Greg Bluestein looks at how, for much of the last decade, Georgia Republicans have used Abrams as a political foil. Credits: CNN | CSPAN | Getty Images

Placeholder Image
2:27

"Hollywood of the South" isn't as peachy as it once was for stunt performers

Credit: Gary Peebles / Marvel, Savannah Sicurella, Rodney Ho, Fraser Jones / AJC Sources: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Georgia Film Office, ProdPro

Placeholder Image
1:54

Wildfires are a problem in the South... and they are much more difficult to control

Credits: Getty|AP|ABC|GFC|AGU|SRCC|NIDIS|Pew|NASA|SGSF|TWP|McMas|AESS|13WMAZ|PlantMaps|NPR|SCFF|WRI|X:@liamswx,@edpiotrowski|TT:@thebellamylife,@chadbrackin1983