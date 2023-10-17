UGA photo students capture a day at the fair

Sydney Coble, 17, from Waynesboro, Georgia, grooms her cow Alexia before a showmanship competition at the Georgia National Fair, in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. (Photo/Noor Abdallah)
For the ninth time, students from the University of Georgia’s Advanced Photojournalism class spent a 17-hour day on the grounds of the Georgia National Fair on Saturday, October 14. Coached by visiting professionals, the students were charged with the task of showing not what the fair looks like, but what it means. Working from 7:30 in the morning until nearly midnight, the students would spend about two hours amongst the tens of thousands of attendees and competitors, then come into an on-site editing space for feedback on their work before heading back out to apply what they just learned.

— Mark E. Johnson | Principal Lecturer, Photojournalism at The University of Georgia

