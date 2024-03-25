BreakingNews
Mayor announces 4 new MARTA stations, including near Beltline
Tonight’s Powerball jackpot at $800M while Mega Millions tops $1 billion

Monday night's Powerball jackpot is an estimated $800 million.

Monday night's Powerball jackpot is an estimated $800 million. (AJC file photo)
By staff and wire reports
31 minutes ago

The lottery games that offer the biggest jackpots in Georgia are getting closer to a combined $2 billion.

The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.1 billion for Tuesday night’s drawing after no one matched the game’s six numbers Friday night, continuing a stretch of more than three months without a big winner.

The other U.S. lottery game, Powerball, has grown for tonight’s drawing to an annuity jackpot of $800 million after no winner Saturday night. Its last jackpot payout was on Jan. 1.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since Dec. 8, a string of 30 consecutive drawings without anyone taking home the top prize. That has enabled the jackpot to slowly grow, week after week.

The $1.1 billion prize is for a sole winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity over 30 years. Winners almost always opt for a cash payment, which for the next drawing Tuesday night is an estimated $525.8 million.

A lucky player winning the $1.1 billion jackpot would take home the eighth largest in U.S. lottery history.

Alas, Georgia tickets haven’t been so lucky in the “runner-up” categories either. Matching five numbers (but not the Mega Ball or red Powerball) awards $1 million. However, the last Mega Millions drawing to pay out $1 million in Georgia was from the March 8 drawing. No Georgia ticket has had the five white Powerball numbers since the March 2 drawing and there hasn’t even been a $50,000 winner since the March 9 drawing.

staff and wire reports
