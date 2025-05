News

The unusual beautification of Atlanta's strangest hiking trail

Doll’s Head Trail isn’t your average hike. Along the path, you’ll spot doll parts—heads, limbs and plastic eyes—at every turn. The 2.5-mile trail, nestled in Atlanta’s Constitution Lakes Park, didn’t always look like this. Fourteen years ago, a local carpenter started turning found litter into trail-side art. It’s a unique approach to reducing waste that invites us to rethink our relationship with trash.

1:36