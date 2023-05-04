Suspected Midtown gunman faces murder, aggravated assault charges

The man accused of opening fire in Midtown on Wednesday has been charged with murder, jail records show.
Deion Duwane Patterson, 24, is also facing four counts of aggravated assault in the deadly shooting. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail about 10 hours after gunshots rang out at the Northside Hospital medical building on West Peachtree Street.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said Patterson had an appointment at the Midtown medical office, but a motive has not been determined.
Amy St. Pierre, 39, was killed, her husband confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Four other women, ages 71, 56, 39 and 25, were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. At least three of them were seriously injured.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com