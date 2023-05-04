BreakingNews
LIVE UPDATES: WATCH | Video shows moment alleged Midtown shooter was arrested
Suspected Midtown gunman faces murder, aggravated assault charges

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 36 minutes ago

The man accused of opening fire in Midtown on Wednesday has been charged with murder, jail records show.

Deion Duwane Patterson, 24, is also facing four counts of aggravated assault in the deadly shooting. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail about 10 hours after gunshots rang out at the Northside Hospital medical building on West Peachtree Street.

Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said Patterson had an appointment at the Midtown medical office, but a motive has not been determined.

Amy St. Pierre, 39, was killed, her husband confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Four other women, ages 71, 56, 39 and 25, were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. At least three of them were seriously injured.

The Latest
WATCH: Video shows moment alleged Midtown shooter was arrested
1h ago
Rep. Williams urges stricter gun control in wake of shooting
1h ago
Kemp thanks law enforcement involved in shooting investigation
2h ago
