Suspect booked for hit-and-run involving Augusta man in South Carolina

The suspect in a hit-and-run involving an Augusta man in Aiken, South Carolina, turned herself in Monday morning, according to multiple news outlets.
Michaela Lachelle Carter, 22, was booked on hit-and-run charges and was transported to the Aiken County Detention Center, according to WRDW and WAGT.
Deputies reported finding the body of a man Saturday on the shoulder of the road at Jefferson Davis Highway and Buena Vista Avenue, according to the TV stations.
The victim was identified by the coroner as Christopher L. Bovian, 30, of Augusta, according to WRDW and WAGT.
Bovian was walking south on Jefferson Davis Highway on the shoulder when a southbound vehicle struck Bovian and left the scene, the news outlets reported, citing deputies. He was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries at 1:25 a.m., the TV stations reported.
An autopsy was scheduled Tuesday morning in Newberry, South Carolina, the news outlets reported.