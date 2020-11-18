Road signs placed near Lynyrd Skynyrd crash site in Mississippi

Those killed were singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, his sister and backing vocalist Cassie Gaines, assistant road manager Dean Kilpatrick, pilot Walter McCreary and co-pilot William Gray.

Three large granite markers were put up in Gillsburg in 2019, but until the exit signs were recently added, many drivers were clueless to find the site in a wooded area near the Louisiana state line.

Fans and monument organizers gather at newly dedicated highway signs for the Lynyrd Skynyrd Monument near the site of the band's Oct. 20, 1977, plane crash in Gillsburg, Mississippi.

“People were always asking where the crash site is. It’s very difficult to get to, and there are no markings,” said Bobby McDaniel, president of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Monument Project.

The monument has become one of the biggest tourist attractions in southwest Mississippi, since drawing 4,500 people from 13 countries, 39 states and five Canadian provinces. And that was without directions leading to the remote site 8 miles west of Interstate 55 — in a place with no cellphone service for navigation.

Gene Odom, one of the survivors of the Oct. 20, 1977, plane crash that killed members of the band Lynyrd Skynyrd, points to where he was sitting in the band's doomed airplane.

Mississippi legislators passed a bill requiring the state to provide exit signs for the crash monument. Among those pushing for it was Republican Rep. Beckie Currie of Brookhaven, who was a student nurse at the time of the crash. She said local hospital employees worked through the night to help crash victims without knowing some of them were famous.

Currie said she has always been a fan of the band’s music: “I spent a lot of time in the summers ... listening to Lynyrd Skynyrd and having way, way, way too much fun.”

