Over 10,000 chemicals are allowed in American food. Here's why

Many American foods are laden with chemical additives, some of which are banned in the European Union, as well as, Japan, Canada, and Australia. The Food and Drug Administration’s GRAS policy, which stands for Generally Recognized As Safe, is one of the main reasons why. The policy allows companies to self-declare the safety of newer, less-tested chemicals without agency oversight. Consumer groups have long expressed their frustrations about how the food supply is regulated in the U.S. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans to tackle this issue as the new Health and Human Services Secretary. The FDA is currently experiencing department cuts and changes in leadership under President Donald Trump's administration. An FDA official told the AJC that the agency plans to work with the new HHS leadership to safeguard the food supply through pre-market and post-market safety evaluations of chemicals. Additional Footage: AP | Getty | Adobe | US Senate | FDA | US National Archives Additional Sources: STAT News | Politico | NPR | Center for Science in the Public Interest | Center for Health Law and Policy Innovation | Springer Nature | Nature Communications | NYU | Environmental Working Group | The New York Times

Email: CDC workers can ignore `What did you do last week’ demand
The FDA has banned red dye No. 3. What could be next?

Georgia Republican says Trump "moving a little too fast" on spending cuts

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick (R-Georgia) responds to backlash over the town hall he hosted in Roswell. (Credit: PBS NewsHour | C-SPAN | The White House)

Mexican app can help migrants detained by ICE

Credit: Getty/Source: Gobierno de Mexico|AP|Adobe|Vera|BBC|CNN|VisaVerge| Atlantic Council|CBS|NBC|Axios|WaPo|WJTV|@NidiaCavazosTV|@consulmexlv|The White House

Plane crashes seem to be on the rise in 2025. Is it safe to fly?

Credits: Pete Koukov/IG | Getty | CNN | CBS News | CTV | CNS | FAA | TSBCanada/YT Sources: AJC | Flight Aware | AP-NORC | NSC | Endeavor Air | TIME

Georgia Republican defends CDC job cuts at town hall

Residents criticized U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick for supporting the recent mass layoffs at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Georgia Republican challenged on Trump agenda at Roswell town hall

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick faced backlash during a town hall in Roswell, Georgia, as hundreds of people jeered the Republican for backing President Donald Trump.