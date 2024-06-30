WHITE, Gerald "Jerry"



Jerry White (88) passed away peacefully on June 24, 2024. Jerry was born in Cedar Rapids, IA, on December 10, 1935, to Richard and Geraldine White. The family later moved to Champaign, IL, and then to Atlanta, GA, where he remained for most of his adult life. Jerry attended Marist College and later graduated from Emory University, where he was a member of ATO fraternity. Jerry went on to become an accomplished salesman, working in the wholesale air-conditioning business for almost 50 years. In 1962, Jerry married Lucile Cantrall White, and they remained together for 61 years until her death in September 2023. Together the couple traveled the world, raised two daughters, and enjoyed their eight grandchildren. After becoming empty-nesters, Jerry and Lucile gradually moved north of Atlanta, from Buckhead to Sandy Springs, then to Gainesville, GA, and finally to Charlotte, NC in 2015. Jerry is survived by his daughters, Laura Sartain (PJ), and Amy Bilbao (Marcos); eight grandchildren, one great-granddaughter; and his brother, Richard White (Adair). A joint funeral Mass for Jerry and Lucile will be held at 10:00 AM, on July 26, the Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA. A reception will be held after the Mass. A graveside service will follow at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on Jerry's behalf to the Memorial Endowment at Marist School (marist.com).



