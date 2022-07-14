Tuggle, Ruth

TUGGLE (JOHNSON), Ruth Jeannette



Ruth Jeannette Johnson Tuggle, age 102, passed away peacefully at home in Jasper County, Georgia, on July 10, 2022. A native of Live Oak, Florida, Ruth was the youngest of six daughters, and ninth of ten children, born to Lilla Newlan Johnson and William H. Johnson.



Ruth was raised on a small farm near Live Oak. Her father grew tobacco as his cash crop, and her mother raised a large family and tended a flock of chickens to supplement the family income. Hard work and responsibility were ingrained in Ruth from an early age. She often spoke of her crucial duties in cultivating, harvesting, and curing her father's tobacco crops. As a teenager, Ruth helped her mother raise her oldest sister's two daughters, after the sister died in childbirth. A self-described tomboy, Ruth preferred overalls to a dress. Ruth's childhood spanned the Great Depression, and it is clear that there were many hardships, but she still spoke of family times, singing hymns together while her father played a small piano, and growing up attending the nearby Rocky Sink Baptist Church. She shared many stories, often humorous, about the foibles of growing up with her brothers and sisters on a country farm.



Ruth attended and graduated from the University of Georgia. She became a lifelong Bulldog, and was a regular attendee at football and women's basketball games over a period of decades. After graduating from Georgia, Ruth moved to Atlanta and worked for an aircraft manufacturer during the latter part of World War II. After the war, she married Roy Slaton Tuggle, Jr. on April 27, 1946. Farming remained a major facet of their lives together. They first helped operate the family business at the R. S. Tuggle Dairy in central DeKalb County. As the dairy industry in DeKalb County phased out in the 1950's, they built and operated Fruit Basket convenience stores in Atlanta, Chamblee, and Forest Park, where they featured fresh-cut meats, fruits, and vegetables. The family dairy operation transitioned to beef cattle, first in Gwinnett County and later in Jasper County. Throughout this time, Ruth was an avid gardener, taking pride in home grown fruits and vegetables.



Ruth is the last surviving member among her siblings, but leaves behind two children: Sherry Tuggle and Roy Slaton Tuggle, III (Pattie); three grandchildren: Slaton Tuggle, IV (Jackie), Brett Tuggle, and Jennifer Tuggle (Ryan Mooney); and two great-grandchildren: Slaton V and Madison. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.



Ruth was always kind and tactful, and never pushed herself forward. She had a keen mind and a never-ending interest in the activities and careers of her children and grandchildren. Never critical, never complaining, but always willing to listen to others, she was a vital and peace-making part of the family. Ruth took delight in visiting and having video calls with the great-grandchildren.



Ruth firmly believed in her salvation through the sacrifice and Resurrection of Jesus, and we rejoice that she is now reunited with her husband, parents, brothers and sisters, and other loved ones.



There will be visitation with Ruth's family at Jordan Funeral Home 264 Hillsboro Street, Monticello. Georgia 31064 on Friday, July 15, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, followed by a memorial service in the Chapel of Jordan Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Ezzard officiating. There will be a graveside service at Decatur Cemetery 220 Bell Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, on Saturday, July 16, at 11:00 AM with Rev. David Seifried officiating.



Jordan Funeral Home, Monticello, GA. www.jordanfuneralhomemonticello.com

