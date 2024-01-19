Traina, Mary Ann

TRAINA (DELEHANTY), Mary Ann



Mary Ann (Delehanty) Traina, of Clarkesville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, comforted by the love of her family. She is survived by her children, Peter and his wife, Karen of Gulf Shores, AL; Jeanmarie Holmes and her husband, Dale of Clarkesville, GA; Julie Ann (Jae) Cosby of Gulf Shores, AL; and Marie Jensen and her husband, Tom of Whidbey Island, WA; her grandchildren, John Paul Cosby, John Burke and his wife, Sara, Kelly Burke and her husband, Timur, and Kevin Stake and his fiancée, Violeta Reyes; her great-grandson, Matthew Burke; and her brother, Frank Delehanty. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Paul J. Traina; their son, Kenneth P. Traina; her brother and adopted son, James Delehanty; her brother, Martin Delehanty; and her parents, Agnes and Frank Delehanty.



Mary Ann's passion to care for others with grace and generosity is her greatest legacy. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she braved leaving her hometown to live in various cities before settling in Georgia. She lived over 35 years in Tucker, and cared dearly for so many neighbors and in so many ways. Her nursing career included nearly 20 years at DeKalb Community (now Perimeter) College, setting high standards through her teaching of future nurses. She and Paul were long involved in the Catholic Church, and in retirement years volunteered to serve meals to those in need. Mary Ann, Nana to her grandchildren, created special traditions to be a part of their lives, visited and traveled with them out of state and country, and supported them with letters of love, always signed with "Be Kind to One Another."



Visitation is Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 11 AM, at Floral Hills Memory Gardens (Dignity Funeral Home), 3150 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker. A private burial will be held.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Boys and Girls Club, Tim Lee Club, which provides summer programs for youth of Habersham County, 2668 Hwy 197, Mt. Airy, GA 30563, 706-903-4131.



