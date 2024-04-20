STROUD, Timothy
Age 61, of Jonesboro, GA, passed away on April 13, 2024. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2024, 1 PM at Living Faith Tabernacle, Forest Park. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel
6580 Church St.
Riverdale, GA
30274
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Editors' Picks
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP