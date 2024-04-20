Obituaries

Stroud, Timothy

1 hour ago

STROUD, Timothy

Age 61, of Jonesboro, GA, passed away on April 13, 2024. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2024, 1 PM at Living Faith Tabernacle, Forest Park. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale.

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel

6580 Church St.

Riverdale, GA

30274

