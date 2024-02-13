Strom, Polly

Obituaries

Polly Green Strom, age 93, of Gainesville, passed away on February 10, 2024. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 16, 2024 at 2 PM in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 1 PM until the time of service at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Amity Care Hospice, 161 Village Parkway, NE, Building 7, Marietta, GA 30067.

