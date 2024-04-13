STOKES, James David



James David Stokes, age 81, died April 10, 2024. Services will be held on Friday, April 19, at 11:00 AM at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3003 Howell Mill Road in Atlanta. Visitation will follow.



Born in Macon, Georgia, in 1942, Jim graduated from Lanier High School in 1960. After starting college at the Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, he completed his undergraduate degree at Mars Hill College in North Carolina. He returned to his hometown to attend Mercer Law School, completing his JD and being admitted to the Bar in 1967. As a First Lieutenant in the Marine Corps, he was admitted to the U.S. Military Court of Appeals in 1968. He completed a tour of duty in Vietnam before being honorably discharged from the Corps as a Captain in 1973.



Jim and the late Julia Branham of Macon married in 1967 and moved to the East Cobb area in 1972, where he practiced law in Marietta until his retirement in 2015. He was involved in church work throughout his life, serving as a Sunday school teacher to many and as an Elder at Marietta First Presbyterian. He later participated in a range of congregational activities as a member of Trinity Presbyterian in Atlanta. In 2014, he married Sally Peck Cole of Marietta. Together, they enjoyed world travel, time with family and an active retirement life in Marietta.



Jim is survived by his wife, Sally; daughter, Shannon Stokes Sale (Rick); and grandson, James Sale; daughter, Laura Elizabeth Stokes; Sally's sons, Gavin and Patrick Cole; one niece and three nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Julia Branham Stokes; infant son, James David Stokes, Jr; parents, Jim and Ruth Reeves Stokes; and sister, Tina Wootan.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Trinity Presbyterian Church or Agape Youth and Family Center, 2210 Marietta Boulevard, Atlanta 30318.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com