Obituaries

Smith, Albert

1 hour ago

SMITH, Albert Lewis

Celebration Services for Mr. Albert Lewis Smith of Stone Mountain, GA, will be held Saturday, January 20, 2024, 1:30 PM at St. Philip AME Church, 240 Candler Rd., SE., Atlanta, GA 30317. Visitation Friday, January 19, 2024 from 12Noon-8 PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034, 404-241-5656. Please visit our website to extend condolences, www.levettfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

