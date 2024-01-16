SLAYTON, George R.



George R. Slayton, age 93, of Marietta, died Sunday, January 14, 2024. He was the retired Academic Director of Georgia Tech Athletic Association. He is survived by his brother, Jack Slayton. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, January 16, 1:00 PM at Westview Cemetery with Pastor Tommy Young officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11:00 to 12:00 PM at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home.



