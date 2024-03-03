SHERZER, Morton Philo



Morton Philo Sherzer, age 89, passed peacefully under the care of Hospice of the Golden Isles on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. He is survived by his wife, Angela Allen Sherzer; two daughters, Cynthia Burney (Ross) and Nancy Higdon (Harvey); three grandchildren, Erin Burney, Patrick Burney, and Neil Higdon; a nephew, Mark Forman (Anne); and one great-nephew, Kevin Forman (Iris). He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Sylvia Sherzer; his sister, Suzanne Forman; his first wife, Carolyn Sherzer; and a son, Roland Sherzer.



Mort led a full and diverse life. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he moved south for college. He received an undergraduate degree in chemistry from Tulane University. He worked for a brief time in this field before going into the US Army. He served for over twenty years, including time in Vietnam, Europe, and Huntsville, where he worked with the famous scientist, Wehrner Von Braun. He retired with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He used his VA benefits to attend Emory University, receiving the degree, Master of Medical Science, and becoming one of their first PA graduates. He worked at the famous trauma hospital in Atlanta, Grady Memorial, as a PA in anesthesia, while attending law school at Emory, where he attained his J.D. He practiced law in the Atlanta area until his retirement. He and his wife have resided at St. Simons Island, GA, for the past 14 years. He was an avid skier and enjoyed gardening, and classical music, especially opera. He loved his pets and often accompanied his wife to cat shows.



He will be buried with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.



