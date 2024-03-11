ROPER, Elizabeth "Betty"



Elizabeth "Betty" Mason Roper (age 92), of Roswell, Georgia, has passed from this earthly realm to be with the Heavenly Father on February 23, 2024. She was born July 8, 1931, in Roanoke, Virginia to the late Mary Ethel (Morris) Mason and Robert Lawrence Mason, their third child.



Betty studied music at Mary Washington College and at Brevard Music Center, where she met her future husband, Charles Murray Roper of Atlanta, Georgia. She said they fell in love instantly, and he asked her to marry him having known her for only a few days. They married at Christ Church in Roanoke on August 9, 1953, and shared 68 years of marriage until his passing on December 14, 2021.



They had six children: Stephen Van, Ann Mason (Camp), Michael Charles, Susan Elizabeth "Libby" [deceased], David Lawrence, and John Christopher. Betty and Charlie were blessed with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Betty loved Jesus and the Episcopal church. She was a dutiful and faithful priest's wife. She was a capable violist, and enjoyed performing and listening to classical and choral music. She had passions for travel and adventure in the US, UK, and France. Betty was an excellent cook and always on the ready to provide a warm meal.



Betty's funeral service and celebration of life will be held March 16, 5:30 PM, at the Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Rd., Atlanta, Georgia, with the burial in the Memorial Garden and a reception to follow.



Please consider a monetary donation to the St. Thomas Episcopal Church, "Bell Fund", 2100 Hilton Ave., Columbus, GA 31906.



