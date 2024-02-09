Perry, Valentine

PERRY, Jr., Valentine



Valentine Marlow Perry, Jr., sadly left us on January 29, 2024. He bravely battled various maladies in the last few years.



He was born on January 16, 1940 to Valentine Marlow and Helen Meushaw Perry in Washington, DC. The family moved to Garden City, New York. He graduated from Johns Hopkins University, where he was in the Delta Upsilon Fraternity. After participating in ROTC at Hopkins, he served in the Army after graduation. He married and had two children, Clay and Michael. Val started a very long career with IBM, which took him to various locations along the eastern seaboard. After retiring from IBM, Val began a second career with Equifax, where he was a vice president. He met and married the love of his life, Sharon Perry. With his marriage to Sharon, he gained more family, Rick, Mickey, and Chris Craddock.



Val had many interests that kept him very active. He was President of the Lake Lanier Association. He captained ALTA tennis teams for many years. He played golf at the Atlanta Athletic club and was a Secretary for the Duffers. He also organized the Men's Bridge Association for which he was most proud. He was a die-hard fan of the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Falcons. He enjoyed boating on Lake Lanier, where he lived for over 40 years.



Family and friends were very important to Val. He and Sharon hosted countless gatherings at the Lake House. Val is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Perry; his children and their spouses, Clay (Russell), Michael, Rick (Melissa), Mickey (Michelle), and Chris (Valerie). He would want all nine of his grandchildren mentioned as they were a huge part of his life, Jake, Ben, Ella, Clare, Tommy, Olivia, Amber (Buck), Kellen and Boone. For over 20 years, one of the highlights of his life was an annual trip to Pawley's Island with all the family. Our family has many fond memories of our patriarch. He is loved and he will be sorely missed by all.



Val's remains will be interred at Arlington Cemetery.



