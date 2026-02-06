Matthew Stafford becomes third Georgia Bulldog to win NFL MVP

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford arrives for football’s NFL Honors award show on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in San Francisco. Stafford threw for 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns this past season, leading the league in both categories. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

The final voting margin was the closest for the award since 2003.

He took home the NFL MVP award on Thursday, narrowly edging out New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye . The final margin was the closest for an NFL MVP award since 2003. Stafford won by a margin of 366 to 361, with Stafford getting 24 first-place votes and Maye receiving 23.

Stafford threw for 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns this past season, leading the league in both categories. The 46 touchdown passes set a new career high for Stafford.

The Los Angeles Rams went 12-5 this past season, losing to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC championship game.

Stafford, who turns 38 on Saturday, let it be known in his acceptance speech that he would be returning for another season. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL draft began the season dealing with back issues and played through a finger injury down the stretch.

Stafford, alongside his four young daughters on stage with him, said: “I’ll see you guys next year. Hopefully, I’m not at this event and we’re getting ready for another game at SoFi.”