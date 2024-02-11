PEEPLES, Gutherean



Gutherean Peeples, age 72, of Stone Mountain, GA, passed on February 3, 2024. Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at St. Philip AME Church 240 Candler Road SE, Atlanta, GA 30317. Final resting place Washington Memorial Cemetery, 700 Jordan Lane Decatur, GA 30033. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 12, 2024 from 12 PM-8 PM, also at our South Dekalb Chapel. Please express your condolences on our website. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, (404) 241-5656.



