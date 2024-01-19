Obituaries

Parker, Willie

2 hours ago

PARKER, Willie

Mr. Willie James Parker, age 86, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on Saturday, January 13, 2024. He is survived by his loving family. Public visitation with the family will be held from 6 PM- 8 PM on Friday, January 19, 2024 at New Vision Christian Worship Center located at 5320 Phillips Dr., Lake City, GA 30260. Funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at New Vision Christian Worship Center. Interment will follow at Lincoln Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top