Parker, Willie

Mr. Willie James Parker, age 86, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on Saturday, January 13, 2024. He is survived by his loving family. Public visitation with the family will be held from 6 PM- 8 PM on Friday, January 19, 2024 at New Vision Christian Worship Center located at 5320 Phillips Dr., Lake City, GA 30260. Funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at New Vision Christian Worship Center. Interment will follow at Lincoln Cemetery.



