MYERS, Imogene "Jean" Millhorn



Imogene "Jean" Millhorn Myers, age 90, of Tucker, GA, passed away February 26, 2024, at her home. She leaves behind a legacy of devout faith, kindness and generosity, her signature humor, and unwavering love for her family. She was preceded in death by her son, David Myers; husband, Otis A. Myers; parents, George and Cecile Dalton Millhorn; brothers, Nathan and John Millhorn; sister, Pauline Conley. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Jean and Sam Phillips; sons, Greg and Sheva Myers, Brian Myers; grandchildren, Jonathan, Michael, Elizabeth, MaryGrace, John, Melissa, James, Elise; great-grandchildren, Liam, Geneva, Eleanor "Ella", Calvin, Scarlett; brother, Ray Millhorn; sisters, Mary Helen Siler-Chet, Jeanette Cockrum.



Family and friends will meet at 3:00 PM, Friday, March 1, 2024, at Grandview Pavilion for a graveside service.



www.mccammonammonsclick.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com