MCGEE, Matthew Strickland "Dock"



Age 94, passed on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, 2023. A private memorial will be held on April 6, 2024 at 12 PM, in the McGee/Langley section of Soddy-Daisy Presbyterian Cemetery, Soddy-Daisy, TN.



