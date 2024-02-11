MATTHEWS, Martha J.



Martha J. Meadows Matthews age 92, of McDonough, passed away on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. Martha was born in Bleckley Co., GA in 1931 and lived in Hawkinsville, GA until she left to attend the Piedmont Hospital School of Nursing, where she graduated in 1951. She was proud to be a registered nurse for over 50 years, much of which at Piedmont Hospital Atlanta. She was also a member of First Baptist Church of Avondale Estates since 1955.



Martha was preceded in death by her husband of 64 amazing years, Lou Matthews, who she loved dearly. She is survived by children, Terri M. Stephens of Lawrenceville, GA, Mark S. Matthews (Jane) of Alpharetta, GA; three grandchildren; two nieces and cousins.



Funeral services will be held at Gospel Hope Church (formally First Baptist Church, Avondale Estates) at 11:00 AM, on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in McDonough. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 12 from 4 - 7 PM, at A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.



