Jacqueline L. Kreitman of Atlanta died February 13, 2024. Mrs. Kreitman was born in Richmond, VA on June 6, 1940. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Paul G. Cohen, MD; sons, David Kreitman, Stephen Kreitman (Mary Hallenberg); and brother, Harvey Smith, Esq. Funeral services will be Friday, February 16, 2024, 1:30 PM at Arlington Memorial Park.





