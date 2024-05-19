Kinchen, Virginia

KINCHEN (Green),



Virginia "Jenny" Nell



Virginia Green Kinchen, age 89, died peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2024 in Houston, TX. Virginia was born on November 29, 1934 in Atlanta, GA to Joseph Cleveland Green, Sr. and Ruby Thomas Green. She graduated from Atlanta's O'Keefe High School in 1952 and attended the Atlanta Division of the University of GA (now GA State University).



Virginia was independent and determined. She worked for Sears Roebuck and Co. for 30 years as an office supervisor. She attended Decatur First Methodist Church and planned curricula for many years for the "Spirited Singles" adult class. She was also a dedicated member and officer of the Avondale Estates Garden Club.



She loved her home in Avondale Estates, GA, which she carefully restored and decorated over the years. It was her pride and joy. Her favorite way to start the day was to enjoy a cup of coffee while sitting in the front porch swing and watching the world wake up.



Virginia was an avid reader, enjoying fiction, history, and philosophy equally. When eye disease made reading printed materials difficult, she transitioned seamlessly to audiobooks and carried on. She had a lively sense of humor and loved sharing stories with family and friends. Foraging for antiques, especially, brought her joy.



Virginia is survived by sons, Matthew J. Kinchen (Karri) of Houston, TX and Steven A. Kinchen (Paul) of Sandy Springs, GA; grandchildren, David (Kiersten) Kinchen, Daniel (Stefanie) Kinchen, Christina Kinchen, Kathleen (Emmanuel) Hernandez, Sarah (Jeff) Currie, and Jacob Kinchen; and seven great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Patricia H. Scott; brothers, Joseph C. Green, Jr. and William H. Greene; and former husband, Duncan W. Kinchen.



A memorial service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church on Ponce de Leon Avenue in Atlanta on June 19 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Decatur Cooperative Ministry which helps families facing homelessness settle into safe and stable homes. To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, visit birdsongcremations.com.



