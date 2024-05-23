HOLTZCLAW, Charlotte



Charlotte Holtzclaw, 79 years old, of Morrow, GA, passed away on May 17, 2024. She was born in Maryville, Tennessee. Charlotte was married to Ronnie Holtzclaw and went on to have two children (twin boys). She is survived by Kelley and Kevin (sons); Candice and Melanie (daughters-in-law); Parker (grandson); and Shelby and Piper (granddaughters).



"Jesus said to her, 'I am the resurrection and the life. Those who believe in me, even though they die, will live, and everyone who lives and believes in me will never die.'"



-John 11:25-26



