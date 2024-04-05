HENDRIX, Carlton



Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Carlton Ray Hendrix will be held Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM, at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the chapel at 12:30 PM on the day of service. He is survived by devoted friend, Jennifer Lynn Hendrix; son, Brandon K. Hendrix; daughter, Lauren A. Gomez (Julius); grandson, Julius Gomez Jr.; his sister, Sandra Hendrix Penn; sister-in-law, Maobrie Lofton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000, www.murraybrothersfh.com.





