HANDY, Norma



Celebration of life for Mrs. Norma Handy, will be held on Monday, February 5, 2024, at 11 AM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the funeral home at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Viewing TODAY from 1 PM- 6 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., S.W., Atlanta, 404-349-3000, mbfh.com.





