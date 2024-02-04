Obituaries

Handy, Norma

1 hour ago

HANDY, Norma

Celebration of life for Mrs. Norma Handy, will be held on Monday, February 5, 2024, at 11 AM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the funeral home at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Viewing TODAY from 1 PM- 6 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., S.W., Atlanta, 404-349-3000, mbfh.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top