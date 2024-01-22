Graham, Gayle

GRAHAM (Brown), Gayle



Gayle Brown Graham, affectionately known as G-ma, Grandma, and Nana, passed away on January 19, 2024. Born on May 17, 1935, in Atlanta, GA, she was a beloved figure whose life was marked by love, dedication, and unwavering strength.



Gayle's journey began at Northside High School in Atlanta, where she crossed paths with the love of her life, William Dan Graham. Their story unfolded as they married after her time at Emory University, embarking on an adventure with the Air Force that would shape their lives. After their travels, Gayle and Dan found their home in Atlanta's Chastain Park area where she spent the next 61 years.



Gayle's legacy lives on through the generations she touched. She is survived by her sister, Lyn Newman; her three children, Laurie Graham Johnson, William Daniel Graham Jr. and wife, Susan, Catherine (Katie) Graham Gay and husband, Brad; and nine grandchildren: Ryan Johnson, Ben Johnson, Tom Graham, Savannah Graham, Daniel Graham, Christian Graham, Caroline Gay, Emery Gay and Anna Gay.



An epitome of care, nurture, and hospitality, Gayle was not only a devoted mother and grandmother but also a second mom to many of her children's friends. Her open-door policy made her home a welcoming sanctuary, where laughter and love flowed freely.



Gayle faced life's challenges with unwavering independence and a determined spirit. Her resilience inspired all who knew her, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of family and friends.



As we bid farewell to Gayle, we celebrate a life well-lived, a legacy of love, and the memories that will forever reside in our hearts. May she rest in eternal peace.



Graveside funeral service will take place on Tuesday, January 23, at 2 PM, Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs, GA.





