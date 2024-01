GERSHON, Cathy Anne



Cathy Anne Gershon, age 74, of Atlanta died on January 9, 2024. She was preceded in death by her parents, Burton and Muriel Gershon. She is survived by her brother, Jeff Gershon. A graveside funeral was held January 14, at Greenwood Cemetery. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



